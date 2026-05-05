Montana State rodeo coach's wife injured in horse accident on Monday

BOZEMAN — Presley Whitaker, Montana State rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker's wife, was injured in a horse accident on Monday.

According to a Facebook posted by Kyle Whitaker, "Presley got a rope wrapped around her arm and was drug around until she hit a fence, which broke her jaw and severed her hand. She was flown to Salt Lake City last night and they attempted to reattach her hand, but there was too much damage done already."

"She will be in Salt Lake for a few more days to have surgery on her jaw and more work on the amputation," the post continues. "She will need prayers of support and strength as she adjusts to not having her right hand."

In the post, Whitaker says the Montana State rodeo team donated private planes to help him get to Salt Lake City.

The Chute Boss Club, a membership-based program that benefits MSU's rodeo team, also stepped in to support, Whitaker said.