MSU Bobcat Hockey is still aiming toward St. Louis, and still needs fundraising help

BOZEMAN — Hayden, Wes, and Vinny were on today's Montana This Morning to promote the team, talk a little about the Olympics and give the latest on their GoFundMe to get them to nationals.

The team recently qualified for the 2026 American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) National Championship.

WATCH: MSU Bobcat Hockey still aiming toward St. Louis

MSU Mens Hockey: National championships and the Olympics

Head coach Dave Weaver said the team is trying to raise $60,000 ahead of the championship, which will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, from March 12 to 17.

The MSU Bobcats hockey team was founded in 1998. They're a competitive hockey team that competes in the West Division of ACHA. Weaver said they are a "pay-to-play" organization that operates under the MSU Club Sports department.

To support the MSU Bobcats Hockey team in St. Louis, you can donate on their GoFundMe page.