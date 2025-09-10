New ‘Child Connect’ program aims to ease child care search in Gallatin, Park Counties

Greater Gallatin United Way has launched Child Connect, a community-led initiative designed to give parents real-time updates on available childcare.

Parents and licensed providers can now create profiles and connect through Kinside.com.

So far, about half of the 105 licensed providers in Gallatin and Park counties have profiles on the site.

The City of Bozeman helped fund the initial launch, viewing childcare as a key economic development issue. While the platform is currently free, organizers say long-term success will depend on business partners and fundraising support.

“This will give them the opportunity to be able to connect with them easily so that maybe we have more children in formalized childcare which then prevents just the readiness issue we are having in Kindergarten,” said Tori Sproles with Greater Gallatin United Way.

“If children are in formalized childcare they have better education and are more prepared for school.”