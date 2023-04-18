Park City parents learned of school incident 2 weeks later

PARK CITY - Park City parents say they were not notified of a serious school threat.

The Park City School District confirmed that an elementary school student made threatening remarks to his teacher and class.

Superintendent Dan Grabowska says there was never a threat and parents wanted to hear about the incident sooner.

Everyone concerned points to the need for communication.

Grabowska posted on Facebook: "This is a situation where the school could have done a better job of communicating its processes to the public."

A parent spotted a report in the Laurel Outlook from the Stillwater County Sheriff s Office stating a juvenile male allegedly threatened to shoot up the school and kill fellow students.

And many found out about the incident on Facebook.

Grabowska tells Q2 a young elementary school student threatened a teacher.

The administration and the school resource officer determined that it was never an issue and never a threat, according to Grabowska.

He says it s common practice to clear the classroom to de-escalate the situation.

A school board member encouraged parents to attend meetings and posted on Facebook.

"I would agree that the communication with this situation was poor after hearing about it for the first time today," Jonathan Alegria commented in response to the school district's post. "I don't believe that keeping any information from parents and students was any goal or any attempt at deceit. I believe that the administration was just trying to handle the situation."

Still, some parents expressed concern about finding out about the incident on Facebook.

"They did address the issue," said Michelle Perlick, who has a child in the schools. "What it didn't alleviate for me was what would happen if something more serious happened. In the future, I would hope that it wouldn't be two weeks after the event, I would hope that it would be within a few days of the event when they've come up to it with a resolution for the situation."

Grabowska said with a small school, privacy and not identifying the student were important.