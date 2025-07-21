'Person of interest' in fatal hit-and-run dies in apparent suicide

BUTTE – A “person of interest” whom investigators suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning died in an apparent suicide, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

This latest development occurred as police were investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a hit-and-run motorist about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Garfield and Locust. The victim who was hit by the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Duncan Brass of Butte.

The sheriff's office reports investigators found the vehicle suspected in the hit and run early Sunday morning and spoke to a person of interest in this fatal incident. By Sunday evening, the person investigators questioned in connection with the hit-and-run incident died of an apparent suicide, the sheriff said.

No further information is being released by the sheriff’s office as of today.

“Our thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones, as they deal with the tragic events of the past weekend,” Lester wrote in a media release this morning.

