RED LODGE — An eerie feeling has settled over Red Lodge after a Facebook post warned people of an attack on a woman Monday night.

According to Red Lodge police, the victim, an adult female, was walking home alone near the area of 13th Street East and Platt Avenue South in the dark.

Watch residents talk about their concerns after incident:

Red Lodge residents on edge after alleged attack on woman

Red Lodge police said the woman was confronted by an unknown male who attempted to grab her and overpower her.

According to the post on the Red Lodge Buzz forum from Emily Lynn Richter, the woman used a Taser to defend herself and was able to get away from the suspect.

The attack has left residents of Red Lodge shaken up.

“I think it's more of a feeling than you can really describe. It just, something feels off, most definitely,” resident Nakaya Smith said in Red Lodge Thursday.

Smith said it's uncommon for something to happen in the area.

“I wouldn't expect it here, to be honest, especially in small town Red Lodge,” Smith said. “To know that somebody is trying to stop women in the middle of the night is very, very scary.”

Toni Medina, a Red Lodge resident, expressed similar concerns.

“Something like this is a concern, a big concern, because this is a safe town,” Medina said.

Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, Medina emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant.

“I'm always extra careful myself. That's just me,” Medina said.

Medina also suggested fellow residents stay alert and report suspicious activity.

“Everyone, just keep your eyes open and report anything suspicious. And like I said before, write it down,” Medina said.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and if the public has any information that can assist the investigation to contact Dispatch at (406) 446-1234.

RELATED — UPDATE: Woman attacked at Hyalite Reservoir, suspect still at large