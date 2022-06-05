Red Team storms past Blue Team 46-30 in Bob Cleverley All-Star Game

BUTTE — Team Red continues to reign supreme.

The Red Team made it consecutive victories in the 38th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game at Bob Green Field on Friday evening, using a shutout second quarter and a huge second half to roll past the Blue Team 46-30.

The Blue Team struck first with a 1-yard run from Jacob Johnson of Ennis to make it 6-0 in the first quarter.

The Red Team then closed out the half with 21 unanswered points beginning with a 5-yard touchdown run from Plentywood's Cameron Brusven and followed by a 4-yard scoring run from Culberton's Kyler Kempton.

Scobey's Colter Oie tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 21-6 Red Team at the half.

The Blue Team got a big spark midway through the third quarter on a 66-yard touchdown run from Darby's Preston Smith to cut the Red Team's lead to 27-12.

But the Red Team kicked off the fourth quarter with a rushing score from Ekalaka's Turner Tooke to lead 34-18 and keep the Blue Team in a two-possession deficit.

Charlo's Coyle Nagy and Thompson Falls' Nathan Schraeder connected for a long touchdown pass to make it Red Team 34-24 a few minutes later. But the Red Team immediately answered with a 96-yard touchdown run from Brusven to make it 40-24.

Oie then added a second touchdown run for the Red Team's final score.

BOB CLEVERLEY 8-MAN ALL-STAR GAME MVP'S

BLUE TEAM OFFENSIVE MVP: Kaiden Batzler, Sheridan

RED TEAM OFFENSIVE MVP: Cameron Brusven, Plentywood

BLUE TEAM DEFENSIVE MVP: Coyle Nagy, Charlo

RED TEAM DEFENSIVE MVP: Timothy Lane, Fort Benton

