Scripps Howard Fund helps West Elementary students build personal libraries

BUTTE — Students at West Elementary School in Butte are building their personal book collections thanks to the generous support of the Scripps Howard Fund's annual book fair program.

Fifth-grader Conner Gallagher has been participating in the book fair for five years and says reading helps him relax and escape to different worlds.

"I love reading. It's so fun. It helps me calm down, and it also takes me to another place," Gallagher said.

This year, Gallagher gravitated toward sports books, particularly one about NBA star Stephen Curry.

"This one might be my favorite. It's about Steph Curry. I've liked it because he's just been a good role model, and I like basketball," Gallagher said.

Watch West Elementary students in Butte choose their favorite books

West Elementary is Butte's largest elementary school, serving 490 students who each receive three free books through the program. That totals 1,470 books distributed directly to young readers who might not otherwise have the opportunity to own their own books.

"We're a Title One school, so (the book fair) gives kids who might not have the opportunity to get books privately...this gives them the opportunity to get books that they might find interesting," said Casey Dennehy, the school's librarian.

Dennehy says the book fair generates excitement about reading both at school and at home.

Classroom monitor Brittney Brown has observed students' reading preferences evolve over the years, from picture books in kindergarten to chapter books by sixth grade. She's noticed some students are even forming informal book clubs.

"They're building their library, and they're enjoying reading by themselves," Brown said. "We have a lot of friends that ... they're all getting books for a little book club at school."

For Gallagher, having his own personal book collection is particularly meaningful.

"It's really exciting because not a lot of people get them for free, and I think it helps out a lot," Gallagher said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

