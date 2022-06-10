Shovels hit the dirt for 87,000-square-foot office building on MSU's Innovation Campus

BOZEMAN - It's been a busy few weeks of groundbreaking ceremonies at Montana State University’s Innovation campus, with the third major groundbreaking taking place Friday morning.

What's now an empty field on MSU’s Innovation is set to become a unique home for Industry Bozeman, an office building space with the goal of collaboration.

“[The] big idea is that our faculty and our researchers have find a home,” says Montana State University President, Waded Cruzado.

Shovels hit the dirt on a new 87,000-square-foot office building designed to offer an open workspace for employees.

“The Industry building is the second building on the site,” says City of Bozeman, Economic Development Director, Brit Fontenot.

The goal of the estimated $30 million dollar project is to bring in multiple tenants ranging anywhere from bankers, lawyers and tech. Cruzado says this is a good location for future graduates.

“The day when they graduate wouldn't it be wonderful that in addition to reviving a diploma they also receive a letter of offer,” says Cruzado.

The hope is to foster and keep growth in the state.

“A new space for entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses here in Montana,” says Governor Greg Gianforte.

With new business moving in, Governor Gianforte wants to continue to make the state more competitive across the region and county.

“To create more good-paying jobs here in Montana. So Montanans can stay and prosper right here and don't have to leave to find a decent job,” says Gianforte.

That's the goal- to keep Montanans in state and attract business from out of state.

“That is going to bring in other companies to the site,” says Fontenot.

Two other high-tech businesses within the last month have also broken ground on the campus.

“Companies like Aurora, Hyundai and of course Industry are choosing Bozeman. Choosing Montana and Bozeman as a place for their expansion, they see the quality. I think most importantly the quality of talent,” says Fontenot.

Curzado’s goal is that MSU continues to be a leader across the state.

“To give the city of Bozeman and the state of Montana another tangible benefit,” says Cruzado.

Construction is set to last about a year, aiming to open in the second half of 2023.

