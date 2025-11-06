'So much to fight for': Wave of support for injured Montana Tech WR Kellen Klimpel

BUTTE — A dream season for Montana Tech's football team now has a dark cloud over it.

Freshman wide receiver Kellen Klimpel, a Frenchtown product, was seriously injured in an accident this past week and was life-flighted to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City where he remains in critical condition.

"He's fighting, he's fighting real hard," said Tech head coach Kyle Samson. "We're just praying for him and his family and hoping for the absolute best. What we can do is pray for him and give him positive hope and support each other."

Samson set up a GoFundMe account to help with Klimpel's immediate medical expenses as he continues receiving treatment in Salt Lake City. The initial $25,000 goal was quickly exceeded and total donations to Klimpel are now over $85,000.

"It's been incredible to see the love and support," said Samson. "I know (Kellen's) mom and dad are extremely thankful for the love and support that everyone has given him. It really speaks to the generosity of Montanans, Butte, America, but also across the whole state."

Klimpel is battling for his life but Samson believes that he's going to emerge and pull through this ordeal.

"He has so much to fight for," said Samson. "He's got a great family, he's got great teammates, he's got a great community, he's got the great state of Montana supporting him. I believe he's going to get through this because he's got so much to fight for."

The 9-0 Orediggers, ranked No. 5 in the latest NAIA coaches' poll, travel to Dickinson State (N.D.) this Saturday and then return home to close out the regular season against Valley City State (N.D.). A win against the Blue Hawks this weekend would guarantee Tech at least a share of the Frontier East title.

"We want to do our best to honor Kellen and to play for him and lift him up," said Samson.

