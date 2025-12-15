The 12 Scams of Christmas: Porch Pirates

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MTN NEWS
With the gift-giving season in full swing, plenty of people are ordering presents online and anxiously awaiting their arrival -- and so are porch pirates.

The term 'Porch Pirates' refers to people who scope out neighborhoods or doorsteps, searching for packages that have been left outside to steal.

Captain Anthony Hutchings from the Bozeman Police Department suggests tracking packages closely and making an effort to have someone ready to pick them up upon arrival, or even purchasing a lockbox if you are a frequent online shopper.

