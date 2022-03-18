Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic in Bozeman promises 'wrap-around care'

BOZEMAN - Members of the community, veterans, and family members gathered off of East Main Street in Bozeman to mark the grand opening of the Travis W. Atkins Veterans Affairs Clinic.

“When I hear new building, I think access,” Sue Calentine, the Women Veteran Program Manager said.

Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins served in the U.S. Army, and while deployed in Iraq he gave the ultimate sacrifice to shield his fellow soldiers from a suicide bomber.

“America’s heroes don’t wear capes,” Jack Atkins, a Vietnam Veteran, and Travis’ father said, “One of that I think is most important, is the opportunity for Veterans to come and sit amongst themselves.”

Jane McDonald - MTN NEWS Members of the community, veterans, and family members gathered off of East Main Street in Bozeman to mark the grand opening of the Travis W. Atkins Veterans Affairs Clinic.



Jack and his wife, Elaine, cut the ribbon for the new VA Clinic, marking a new chapter for veteran care in the valley and in Montana.

“If this clinic delivers services half as good as Travis Atkins, did for the United States of America, this clinic is going to do one heck of a good job!” Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) said.

The clinic will be a ‘wrap-around’ for services, Erik Vilen the Chief of Primary Care for VA Montana said.

“Primary care physician, nurse practitioner, the pharmacist, the mental health practitioner all together,” Vilen said, “A veteran can get interpreted care in one stop.”

The clinic will open its doors in a couple of weeks for patients, and work will continue to outfit the ground floor for a therapy center.