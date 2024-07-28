Watch Now
Underground gas leak prompts evacuations in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Crews in Deer Lodge are evacuating residents in a 1-2 block radius of 700 Kentucky Street due to an underground gas leak.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the first calls came in shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crews from NorthWestern Energy are responding to the scene from as far as Butte and Helena.

Sheriff Roselles says the evacuation could last 6-8 hours.

The exact cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.

We will continue to update this as more information develops.

