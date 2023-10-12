Volunteers help Madison Valley Rural Fire meet demands of growing population

Volunteers make up the majority of firefighters throughout the nation, and that is especially true in rural communities, such as Ennis.

“Serving your community, giving back, the feeling of doing something that is worthwhile for your community,” said Madison Valley Rural Fire District Assistant Chief Steve Orr.

That's how Orr describes the value of volunteering as a firefighter.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” Orr said. “We do get some volunteers from time to time, we could always use more of course, but I don’t see them flocking out the door to volunteer.”

For the past 18 years, Orr has been working with the Madison Valley Rural Fire Department and notes the growing community of Ennis and the growing call volume the department receives.

Orr estimates that the call volume has increased by about 33% in recent years. The Madison Valley Rural Fire District has 31 volunteers; however, that number is spread across three stations throughout the valley—each serving different communities.

The department is always looking for more volunteers who are willing to put in the time and training to be productive and meaningful members of the team.

Those interested can give the department a call at 406-682-3311, or send them an email at: mvrfd@3rivers.net