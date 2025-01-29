Watch Now
Walkerville fire reignites on Daly Street Wednesday morning

WALKERVILLE — Firefighters returned to the scene of an earlier structure fire on Daly Street Wednesday morning after it reignited.

The Walkerville Volunteer Fire Department reports the fire started about 4:45 a.m. in the 300 block of West Daly Street. Firefighters remained on scene until 7:30 a.m. after the fire was extinguished.

The building, including a neighboring structure, originally caught on fire Monday evening.

This fire is being investigated by the Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Department.

