Wildlife official set trap for scavenging black bear in Butte neighborhood

BUTTE – They had a stubborn bear who wouldn’t come down from a tree in this Butte neighborhood Friday, so the best way Fish, Wildlife and Parks could try to get him down is to lure him with this tasty rotisserie chicken from Three Bears.

“He’s just hungry, he's just trying to get some food. You know, just like all of us, you got to beef up for the winter, right?” said Springfield Avenue resident Frank McNabb.

The black bear has been wandering in this neighborhood in southeast Butte next to the East Ridge, scavenging through trash for food. Residents in this neighborhood are used to bears passing through.

“They’ve gotten into the garbage, they made a mess out in the yard out in the back out there and then they had another mess under the tree. Yeah, he’s made some messes, he’s been around about a week, but they’ve had a hard time catching up with him,” said McNabb.

Wildlife officials finally treed the bear in this dense spruce tree and set up a bear trap. They used rotisserie chicken from a local grocery store a bait to lure the animal into the trap. The rest was a waiting game.

One neighbor said wildlife and law enforcement were doing a good job monitoring the bear. He said he’s not worried about having the bear so close to his home.

“I do worry a little bit about the kids running around and stuff, because you never know, you come around the corner and there’s the bear,” said McNabb.

Once the bear is captured in the trap, they plan to transport it to a rural area and release it. As of late Friday afternoon, the Bear was still in the tree.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester advised the public to stay away from the area of E. Lake Street and Springfield Avenue until the bear is captured.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.