Belgrade students honor Veterans including teachers

BELGRADE — Veterans from across the valley were met with a standing ovation from students at Belgrade schools. At Belgrade High School on Veterans Day, they honored and celebrated those who served including some teachers.

“Really teaching school is a continuation of service,” says Belgrade Middle School teacher and Air Force Veteran, Jim Tweet.

Tweet served in the Air force for 20 years and has been teaching in Belgrade for 14 years.

“I flew in a lot of combat operations from desert storm to operation enduring freedom,” says Tweet.

Tweet remembers his unique vantage point from his time in the Air Force.

“When you are flying you are separated from the war so it's not the same experience that our men and women have that are serving on the ground,” says Tweet.

Belgrade Students sing an Armed Forces melody:

Travis Volkman, a Belgrade Middle School teacher, and US Marine Corps veteran sees similarities between military service and teaching his 7th and 8th graders.

“It’s the discipline with all the safety- you have to set standards and you have to hold your students to those higher standards,” says Volkman.

Both veterans use their military careers as a foundation for teaching.

“I wouldn’t have been a very school teacher as a 23-year-old but as a 43-year-old I have the experience necessary to bring a different perspective, maybe into the classroom, because I have been all over the world,” says Tweet.

As they both stood to be recognized for their service, their students showed their appreciation with loud support.

“To feel that support from the students is just an amazing feeling. It makes you feel apricated to see that you are making a difference- you can make a difference in these students,” says Volkman.

