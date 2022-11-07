Big Sky Resort busy preparing for ski season amid snowfall

BIG SKY — Snow continues to fall in Big Sky as the resort is busy prepping for the ski season to officially kick off in 17 days. Local businesses like East Slope Outdoors are restocking in preparation for the skiers coming to town.

“Switching over our winter mode, we do that pretty much from mid-October to mid-November,” says an employee of East Slope Outdoors, Laurie Spence.

Spence is excited about all the snow Big Sky is receiving and is ready to get back into the groove of ski season once again.

“It’s great. I love to be busy," says Spence, "We get very excited about the snow here. I'm always excited to go skiing.”

Big Sky Resort's Public Relations Manager Stacie Mesuda says there is a lot of snow falling at the resort and way more to come.

“This fall Big Sky resort has received over four feet of snow so our teams have been super busy," says Mesuda.

Along with the natural snowfall, the resort is making sure there is more than enough snow for a solid season.

“We're firing 91 Snow guns simultaneously to create a great early season base,” says Mesuda.

With staffing being a problem all over Montana and opening day just 17 days away, Mesuda says the resort will be running as smoothly as possible.

“Our staffing is looking really solid for this season," says Mesuda, "We had a really strong application process and our positions are filling up.”

Open positions at the Big Sky resort can be found online.