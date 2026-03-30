LODGE GRASS — An animal rescue group based in Hardin is raising urgent safety concerns after six dogs drowned in an unfenced wastewater treatment lagoon at a construction site outside Lodge Grass, warning the hazard could pose a risk not only to animals but to people.

Listen to the concerns from the animal rescue here:

Animal rescue group raises alarm after dogs drown in wastewater ponds near Lodge Grass

Volunteers with Hamster Boy and Tiger Lilly Rescue said the dogs, described as “community dogs” cared for by local residents, were found dead Thursday after a resident reported several missing animals near the site. The dogs were still in the lagoon as of Sunday.

Chris Schneider and Kristin Sclavi, who help run the rescue, said the discovery highlights what they believe is a preventable danger.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“We found out that they had drowned in these lined ponds, which is very concerning," said Schneider. "Not only for the animals, but for the community. It's a big safety issue."

The group, which regularly gets brought dogs from Lodge Grass and across southeastern Montana, has already rescued nearly 80 animals this year and expects to surpass 300 by year’s end. Their work includes fostering, providing veterinary care, offering spay and neuter clinics, and arranging adoptions.

"We just try and help the community as much as possible, as well as taking in those cries for help that don't have anybody else for them," said Sclavi.

The dogs that died were familiar to the rescue and the community, Sclavi said, with some already slated for care. One was a week away from giving birth.

“It’s terrible. I knew these dogs as well. I've met them. I had a litter of puppies that I fostered from the mom, and we were going to take them in. Her name is Gemma,” said Sclavi. "We were going to take in her puppies once they were born and then get her fixed, and then her roaming buddies Bailey and Rusty, (I) met them all. It's super sad.”

The volunteers also said several of the dogs had owners in town.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“They were a group of dogs that were well-loved in this community, and now they're gone,” said Schneider. "In Rescue, you know, that's our heart, is trying to be the voice for these animals that need help, that can't speak out and say we're hungry, we're tired, we're starving, and it's just very heartbreaking.”

The lagoons, located off of Old Highway 87, are part of an ongoing construction project for the second phase of wastewater treatment facility improvements in Lodge Grass. The two pools of water are lined with slick tarps and are estimated to be about 15 feet deep, making escape difficult for animals or people who fall in.

MTN

The rescue group said fencing around the site is incomplete, leaving the lagoons accessible. A chain-link fence is installed along the front, but the sides remain open.

"As soon as they lined these ponds, they should have had a fence around it," said Schneider. "You can clearly see that the front is all chain link, and the sides are open, so as far as it being a secure area, it's not.”

The site sits along a highway and not far from several residential areas, raising additional concerns about public safety.

“There's houses all the way around here, and, you know, kids like to play and roam," said Schneider.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"It's not just the animals, it's the people," added Sclavi. "There's a serious concern for loss of life here.”

Lodge Grass Mayor Quincy Dabney told MTN that a fence is expected to be installed next week. Still, the rescue group worries the response comes too late for the animals that have already died and is urging stronger adherence to safety measures moving forward.

“There's rules in place for a reason," said Sclavi. "Let's follow those rules so that we don't lose lives."