For Valentine's Day, couples at the Bozeman Senior Center share their secrets to a happy marriage

BOZEMAN — Valentine's Day is a special day to celebrate love for couples young and old. And at the Bozeman Senior Center, couples share their secrets to a long, happy marriage.

“Any relationships that go that long, we go back and forth, but we always work things out,” says Bob Haddock.

Deanna and Bob Haddock met each other 56 years ago in Great Falls.

“We met at a bar,” says Deanna. “I was being dumped by my other boyfriend. He said there are more fish in the sea.”

The Haddock’s secret to a long-lasting relationship? Taking it one step at a time.

“We don’t know, [we take it] day by day,” says Deanna.

The Haddocks aren’t the only couple that came to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Senior Center. The center hosted more than 100 guests for lunch to celebrate the holiday.

Executive Director Shannon Bondy says it’s not only a great time for seniors, but the staff love hosting events for community members to enjoy.

“We love interacting with them and being a part of it because you learn so much from working with all of these people,” says Bondy.

For both staff and members, the Bozeman Senior Center is a great place to celebrate the holiday of love.

“I think it's an awesome opportunity. This place is really like a second home to a lot of people,” says Bondy.

Bob Haddock says, “There's a lot of good people here.”