Great Falls woman wins 'Wild Montana' photo contest

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls resident Megan Niklasen is getting some recognition for a photo she took of Iceberg Lake in Glacier National Park.

The photo won first place in Wild Montana's 14th annual photo contest.

Additionally, Helena resident Kevin League won second place for his photo of the Big Belt Mountains.

"I think the coolest thing about it, when I got to the lake it was beautiful but then I walked around the lake off to the side. When I got over there that's really where the view was awesome," Niklasen said as she recalled the day she hiked to Iceberg Lake

On October 1, 2022 Megan Niklasen finally accomplished her goal of hiking to the lake.

KRTV Megan Niklasen

"That is the fifth time I had been to Glacier (National Park) last summer. I wanted to do it the prior two times but the trail was closed for bear activity," Niklasen said.

What makes the photo even more impressive is that she took it on her cellphone.

"All my hiking pictures I just take on my phone. I've really thought about getting a camera because I love to take pictures and I thought it would be good for wildlife but I also don't like hiking with a lot of weight," said Niklasen.

"We've been running this contest since 2009 to connect people to Montana's wild places," said Keely Kiewiet, Wild Montana digital communications manager.

The organization has existed since 1958 ultimately to promote conservation.

"This year, more than 400 people submitted over 1,700 photos which is about three times as many photos as last year," Kiewiet said.

She said the reflection in Niklasen's photo is what made it stand out.

Megan Niklasen

Niklasen hopes to hike to Iceberg Lake again.

"I definitely think that I will hike this trail again this summer. Every time I go to the park, it looks different," said Niklasen.

The top 20 photos in the contest, including Niklasen's, will be put on display at Benefis Health System in Great Falls.