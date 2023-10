MISSOULA — A Hamilton man was found dead earlier this week at a hot springs in Idaho.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, “about a possible deceased person” in the area of Horse Creek Hot Springs.

According to a news release, deputies arrived to find a man unresponsive in the hot springs.

Troy Erhardt, 41, of Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lemhi County Coroner is investigating the cause of death.