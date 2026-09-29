Search underway for walk-away at Montana State Hospital

The Anaconda Deer Lodge County and Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement agencies are currently attempting to locate Christopher Michael Kepler, 54, after he walked away from a group home at Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs.

Kepler is described as 5'8, 160 lbs, with long black hair, and he has recently shaved his face.

Authorities say if you see Kepler, do not engage, approach, or attempt to detain him.

In a social post, the ADLC 911 Dispatch page states:

"Please maintain a safe distance and immediately contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911 with his location and direction of travel.

Please do not attempt to intervene or follow him yourself.

If you have any information that may assist in locating him, please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency."

