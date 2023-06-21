How to keep your pets safe, calm and comfortable while 4th of July fireworks are going off

Fireworks, barbecues, and activities with friends are all staples of the 4th of July, but for our furry friends, the holiday weekend might present some added stress.

Annie Holland says her 2 dogs, Levi and Kramer, aren’t too fond of fireworks.

“They get anxious, and it makes me sad,” said Holland. “I just want them to be comfortable.”

While Holland is oohing and ahhing at fireworks, Levi and Kramer are running and hiding.

“They usually go underneath the furniture,” said Kramer.

These are behaviors that veterinarian Justine Griesenaur at Foothills Veterinary Clinic in Bozeman says aren’t uncommon.

“Whining, shaking, and even barking are common behaviors because it’s a jarring experience for them,” said Griesenaur.

That’s why she recommends owners keep their dogs inside while folks are popping fireworks.

“The biggest risk comes from them running away because they could get hit by a car or end up somewhere they don’t belong,” said Griesenaur.

She shared some tips to keep your pet safe over the holiday.

“Close the blinds and curtains so they can’t see any flashes, play some white noise, turn up the TV, or put on some rain sounds,” said Griesenaur.

And if all else fails?

“If their stress is really bad, you can talk to your veterinarian about getting an anti-anxiety medication,” said Griesenaur.

That's an option Holland resorted to for Levi and Kramer.

“It just helps them relax,” said Holland.

Folks in town with nervous pooches like Levi and Kramer are in the clear this year as fireworks are banned in Bozeman city limits.

But those on the outskirts might want to put the dogs inside for a while.

“I love the 4th of July and I love fireworks, but I’m sure these guys will be happier without them,” said Holland.