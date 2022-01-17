MHSA adds basketball shot clock, sanctioned baseball

(Editor's note: this story will be updated)

BUTTE—The decision on whether or not to implement high school basketball shot clocks came down to a simple majority vote among the Montana High School Association 159 voting delegates. The proposal calls for schools to begin installing shot clocks at the end of this season and have them operational in time for summer camps to give teams a chance to get used to them.

The scores of hands that reached into the air -- only about two dozen voters were opposed -- issued a silent but resounding "yes."

With that vote, the MHSA approved a proposal at its annual meeting to utilize shot clocks for boys and girls basketball games at both the varsity and subvarsity levels beginning next season.

"I think it was a long time coming," said Butte High activities director Chuck Merrifield. "We've been pushing for it for a long time. There's been a lot of coaches pushing for it. It was a unanimous vote in AA for a shot clock."

The proposal was issued by Great Falls CMR. It estimates that the cost of purchasing and installing shot clocks will be between $5,000 and $10,000 per school. That pricetag makes some schools wary, especially ones that don't necessarily have the funding or resources of AA programs.

Still, the general consensus was that it was time to modernize high school basketball in the Treasure State, despite the upfront cost.

"The concern for most schools is the expense," said Manhattan activities director Pat Lynch. "But it was coming and the sooner we get involved in it and get going the easier it'll be, better transitions."

The members also voted to sanction high school baseball in the state for the first time since the 1970s. Prior to the vote, Montana was one of three states without high school baseball, along with South Dakota and Wyoming.

While the sport has now officially been given the green light, individual school boards will still need to vote on whether or not to pursue fielding a team.