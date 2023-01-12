Montana couple travels teaching CPR, important life-saving tool

BOZEMAN — Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, the conversation around heart health has been top of mind for many Americans. In Bozeman, experts have been giving people tips to keep in their back pockets.

“Really makes you realize that cardiac arrest can happen to anyone anywhere,” said Emily Rothing

Heart safety is at the forefront for Montana couple, Q and Emily Rothing, who own Jolt CPR. They travel with the trailer filled with mannequins across Montana to teach and certify people in CPR on the chance that someone might need to perform the life-saving measure.

“We don't like to hear about tragedy but we'd like to hear that people felt comfortable or calm, capable in the face of tragedy or emergencies,” said Q Rothing.

While cardiac arrest can be unexpected, it's not uncommon.

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States,” said Linda Glatts, a Registered Nurse at Bozeman Health.

While Cardiac arrest is more common in older people, that doesn’t mean that young people are completely in the clear.

“As someone who is in their 20s, a lot of times we think that we don't need to start taking our health seriously until our 30s, 40s, 50s, and so on, but there are things that you can be doing as a young adult,” said Michaela McDonald, a Nurse Navigator at Bozeman Health.

The two health officials say they have four tips to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases: Eat healthier, exercise more, keep an eye on your weight, and cut out smoking.

“Less than 3% of Americans could say that they qualify for all four of those things,” said Glatts.

The owners of Jolt CPR say training is key to saving someone's life if they go into cardiac arrest.

“The fact that if you don't try, nobody else is there to try and anything you do will be better than what that person had without you,” said Q Rothing.

They say being able to provide a lifesaving tool to their community is rewarding.

“Giving back to the community by providing lifesaving training useful training," said Q Rothing.

If you’d like more information on Jolt CPR, visit their website.