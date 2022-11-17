MSU students create posters for College GameDay

BOZEMAN — A big part of College GameDay is posters. Students came together on Wednesday at Montana State University to make their signs ready for a national audience.

“When we heard GameDay was coming here we were obviously super excited because we have been waiting like our entire lives to come here,” says MSU sophomore, Alayna Wilson.

Wilson was in shock finding out College GameDay is coming to Bozeman. That dream became a reality Sunday morning.

“We’ve always dreamed of what signs would we make when they came here,” says Wilson.

She began brainstorming with her siblings on what to put on her poster. Her idea drew inspiration from the 2019 beatdown in Bozeman when the Bobcats defeated the Grizz 48-14.

“In Bobby Hauck’s press conference, he basically said that it really threw him off that because Troy Andersen didn’t play, and they were ready for Troy Anderson. When we heard that we just have just always made fun of him for that- as if our best player not playing really threw him off,” says Wilson.

While Wilson drafted her poster, carefully outlining and erasing any mistakes, on the other side of the room sophomore Seth Howard was busy scheming.

“We want to get in their head we want to humiliate them right,” says Howard

Now that these signs are ready to go, the next step is waking up bright and early on Saturday.

“Wake up early make sure we get to the game day stage nice and early so that we can get this sign shown on TV,” says Howard.

Wilson says this week has felt like a dream.

“It feels like we should be waking up right about now before it actually happens,” says Wilson.

Both Wilson and Howard say this will be one of the most memorable moments from college.

“It seems like a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me this is probably going to be the only time they come to Bozeman,” says Howard.

“This is a story I’ll tell my kids and my grandkids when game day came to Bozeman I was here,” says Wilson.