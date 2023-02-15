Pine Creek Lodge prepping for impact of proposed new parking rules in Park County

Park County is one step closer to banning parking near the beloved Pine Creek Lodge south of Livingston.

Park County Commissioners are still moving forward with a proposed ordinance to ban parking along the roads Pine Creek Lodge currently relies on for its patrons.

Commissioners held a first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday morning where members voted to exempt agricultural vehicles; there was no exception to allow parking directly next to Pine Creek.

“Actually, this was another first reading, and the reason being is that there were text changes to address agricultural use that was already covered in Montana code annotated,” said Park County Commissioner Bill Berg. “But based on some of the public comment that we received we felt it was important to include that in the actual ordinance that there is an agricultural exemption.”

MTN News spoke with Jenny Arr, one of the owners of Pine Creek Lodge who says they are optimistic they will have a solution if the ordinance does take effect.

“We are, we believe, making some very good progress on a solution for parking before our summertime schedule gets released,” Arr said.

The second reading of the ordinance takes place on Feb. 28. If the ordinance passes, the parking ban takes effect on June 1.