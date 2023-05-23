Soap Box Derby brings fun to banks of Yellowstone River in Livingston

Dozens of people came out to the banks of the Yellowstone River on Saturday morning to see soapbox racers roll down a hill, all for fun and a good cause.

Seventeen groups raced down Meyer Lane in Livingston on Saturday to raise money for draft horse sanctuary, United in Light.

This is the fifth time the event has been hosted by Creek to Peak, a local apparel company, and the second year in a row since it came back after a two-year pause due to the COVID pandemic.

It was full of unique cars, creative costumes, and of course, a need for speed and just a couple of wipeouts.

“It’s nice to see people come out and appreciate the work that you do—you know, you spend a lot of hours working. I didn’t sleep much this week and so to have people come out and smile and hang out, you can’t beat it,” says Brandon Schreiner, owner of Creek to Peak.

Schreiner says he is already looking forward to next year’s derby which he expects will continue to grow.