'This is a community tragedy': Manhattan comes together in grief after the death of Delaney Doherty

Hints of pink can be seen all across Manhattan in honor of 17-year-old Delaney Doherty, who was killed on Aug. 3 on West Dry Creek Road when a 20-year-old driver crossed over the center line and struck Doherty’s vehicle head on.

The 20-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital. Montana Highway Patrol shared that she is in stable condition, but what caused her to swerve into Doherty’s Lane is still under investigation.

What we do know is that Doherty will be missed by so many people.

At her memorial on West Dry Creek Road, dozens of people gathered to pay their respect. Folks left flowers, notes, and special items that make them think of their friend, Delaney.

Manhattan Superintendent Brian Ayers says the loss of Delaney is a huge hit to the community and students at Manhattan High School.

“Her dad describes her best,” said Ayers. “She was a bright light and when I think about Delaney, I think about someone who is going to say hi to everyone she sees.

Delaney played volleyball and softball.

“She was a member of National Honor Society, and she was supposed to be our student body president this year,” said Ayers. “She loved everyone, and they loved her back.”

Ayers says Monday night at 7 they’ll be opening the school to offer support for those grieving.

“We’re going to have councilors and some pastors on site to provide support for students and staff,” said Ayers.

He says those in Manhattan who knew Delaney have a long road of healing ahead of them.

“This is a community tragedy,” said Ayers. “Our hearts break for the family, for each other, and we’re going to be grieving for quite a while—anyone who wants to pray for us, we need it.”