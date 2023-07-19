Witnesses take the stand in trial of Three Forks man accused of killing two brothers

Zachary Norman, the accused gunman in the murder of Brendan and Chase Estabrook, was seen in court Tuesday, July 18 as opening statements were read to a packed courtroom.

After opening statements, the prosecution called their first witnesses including Dylan Strozzi.

Strozzi says he was with the two brothers and Norman the night of the shooting.

Strozzi says he and a group including the Estabrooks and another witness named Rainey were bar hopping.

They reportedly ended up the Sacagawea in Three Forks. Zach Norman was there as well.

Rainey testified that she could tell Norman was more intoxicated than the Estabrook brothers at the bar. She says Norman was acting agitated.

The group allegedly ended up at Strozzi’s home near 6th and Ash in Three Forks where things reportedly went south.

Strozzi testified that Norman was getting “mouthy “ with Brendon and Chase.

Strozzi says he asked Norman to leave, and he refused.

That’s when Strozzi says Chase Estabrook stepped in, once again asking Norman to leave.

Norman then allegedly took a swing at Chase, missed, and Chase pushed Norman away.

Strozzi says after Norman swung at Estabrook, things started getting “thrown around” and as soon as the men made it out the garage door, he shut it.

The last thing Strozzi says he heard when he shut the door was gunshots.

The trial continues Wednesday, July 19 and we’ll have the latest updates.