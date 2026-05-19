Montana will ban certain sugary foods from SNAP benefits

HELENA — The state of Montana has gotten approval from the federal government to stop people who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits from using that money to buy soda or certain high-sugar processed foods.
“The people that rely on food stamps are now going to get higher-nutrition food,” Gianforte told MTN Tuesday. “What that means is, there's a direct correlation between high-sugar-content foods and cardiovascular disease and obesity, so these people on food stamps are going to be healthier.”
(WATCH: Montana to ban certain sugary foods from SNAP benefits)
In March, Gianforte’s administration announced it was asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a waiver to allow the state to restrict SNAP from being used on high-sugar beverages, candy and packaged desserts. On Tuesday, the department approved the request.
The waiver exempts milk, pure fruit juice, protein bars and some other items from the restrictions. The state says the changes will be implemented later this year, but do not have a specific date.
“We tried to draw pretty bright lines, and DPHHS is doing a great job of getting the information out to the retailers to know what's included and what's not included,” said Gianforte.
Montana joins 22 other states across the country now implementing this type of restriction. State leaders argue these products contribute to obesity, diabetes and other health issues – and therefore to higher costs for Medicaid and for the public health system in general.
Opponents of these restrictions have said they stigmatize low-income families, and that SNAP recipients may be buying these foods not out of choice but because they’re less expensive or easier to get in the areas where they live.
“Montanans can buy any food products they want; we just don't think taxpayer dollars should be used for energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts,” Gianforte said.
During last year’s Montana legislative session, lawmakers considered two bills that would have directed the administration to seek this type of waiver. One, Senate Bill 354 from Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, passed through the Senate but died in the House.
Here is the full text of the news release:
Governor Greg Gianforte today announced U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins signed the State of Montana’s waiver to ban soft drinks, junk food, and candy from the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In March, Gov. Gianforte submitted a waiver to USDA to restrict SNAP purchases to healthy, nutritious foods.
“Thanks to the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, and Secretary Rollins, we are taking bold steps to Make America Healthy Again,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Montana is proud to join 22 other states to ensure taxpayer dollars provide nutritious options that improve health outcomes for those who rely on these crucial programs.”
“The Trump Administration is pleased that Governor Gianforte and Montana stepped up to incentivize healthier options for SNAP recipients, Montana is now the 23rd state to join the Make America Healthy Again initiative and refocus efforts on providing nutritious foods for Americans,” said Secretary Rollins. “Bringing SNAP back to its core principle of nutrition is common sense and we hope to sign waivers for all 50 states soon, and promote healthy foods for all Americans.”
“This waiver is a critical step in addressing the growing concern of diet-related chronic conditions across our state,” Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton said. “By aligning SNAP purchases with national dietary guidelines, we are directly supporting Montana’s goal to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks, candy, and other foods that contribute to adverse health outcomes, including obesity and Type 2 diabetes.”
SNAP is a $99.8 billion federal program that supplements the nutritional needs of low-income families. According to a USDA study, approximately 20 percent of SNAP’s yearly spending is used to buy unhealthy drinks and foods.
The approved waiver introduces categories for restricted items, including a standardized definition of candy and prepared desserts, such as packaged snack cakes, while specifically protecting access to protein bars and fresh baked goods. The waiver also targets high-sugar beverages exceeding 10 grams of sugar per 8 ounces and energy drinks.
The excluded items were selected because of their association with an increased risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. By implementing this restriction, Montana seeks to encourage healthier food choices that more closely align with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, as well as improve overall dietary quality among low-income households. Items such as milk, 100 percent fruit juice, and medical electrolytes are allowable purchases to ensure SNAP to support recipient health while focusing on nutrient-dense food options.