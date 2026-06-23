BILLINGS — Demand for a Billings summer food program has increased sharply this year, highlighting growing challenges for families facing higher grocery costs and other financial pressures.

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Munch Machine waitlist grows as Billings Education Foundation sees increased demand

The Education Foundation's Munch Machine program is serving about 30% more children than it did at this time last summer and has already created a waiting list to keep up with demand.

The program provides weekly food boxes to children who may lose access to school meals during the summer months.

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Shelley Pierce, director of donor and community relations for the foundation, said a combination of factors is driving the increase.

"Families are struggling right now," Pierce said. "Groceries cost more, gas costs more. There's lost jobs. There's family emergencies, medical emergencies. I think it really is just a combination of a lot of things going on in the world we live in right now, unfortunately."

Volunteers spend part of each week packing and delivering food boxes to families throughout the Billings area.

Pierce said the program has typically served about 275 children each summer over the past two years. This summer, that number has grown to 365 children, with another 40 or more on a waiting list each week.

"That increase is pretty big," Pierce said. "The last two summers we've been serving about 275 kiddos. This summer, we're up to 365 with another 40 or so on a wait list each week. And so hoping we can meet those needs as well."

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Organizers say the growing demand underscores the need for additional community support.

The Education Foundation is encouraging donations to help expand the program and serve more families through the remainder of the summer.

You can donate by clicking here.