Fiona the hippo captures hearts again as she catches rain in her mouth for hours

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A hippo born premature at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is continuing to capture the hearts of animal lovers four years later.

Fiona the hippo was born six weeks before her due date in January of 2017, and there were times where the people around her weren’t sure if she’d make it.

She did, however. And since her birth, the zoo has shared the animal’s adorable journey, growing up at the Ohio facility.

The zoo has been documenting Fiona’s progress on their website and Facebook page.

She also has multiple books written about her, including one written and illustrated by the staff at WCPO, a station owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.

This week, the hippo went viral once again when the zoo shared a video of her catching raindrops in her mouth in her exhibit.

“Not everyone is bummed out by a rainy day,” the zoo wrote.

The zoo said Fiona thinks of the rain as her own giant water hose and will “literally” catch the raindrops for hours.

This isn’t a new activity for the hippo though. Fiona has been catching raindrops in her mouth for years now. The zoo posted a video of doing it when she was about 9 months old.