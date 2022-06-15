Ford recalling more than 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

Automaker Ford is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles due to their potential to roll away while in park.

The vehicles involved in the recall include 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission could degrade or detach.

This could cause the vehicle to shift into an intended gear.

If the car is shifted into park, the vehicle could be in a different gear, causing it to roll unexpectedly.

According to CNN, a similar problem occurred in the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee that caused the 2016 death of actor Anton Yelchin.

NHTSA says to take the affected vehicle to a dealership where they would replace for free the underhood shift bushing and add a protective cap over the shift cable bushing.

A letter notifying owners will be sent beginning June 27.