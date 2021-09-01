Police at scene of high school shooting reported in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities say they’re investigating a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. ET that “There has been a shooting school property” at Mount Tabor High School.

The Department says law enforcement has secured the campus and officers are “doing everything possible to keep students safe.”

“We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available,” wrote the department.

Winston-Salem is located west of Greensboro.

This story is breaking and will be updated.