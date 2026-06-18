LAUREL — Residents opposed to a planned state forensic mental health facility near Laurel say they were disappointed Wednesday after Gov. Greg Gianforte declined to address community concerns during a stop in Billings.

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One-word response from Gianforte fuels Laurel opposition to forensic facility

The governor was asked about ongoing public opposition to the project, which would place an initially allotted $26.5 million forensic mental health facility on a recently purchased 114-acre site outside Laurel.

When asked whether he had any thoughts about citizen concerns surrounding the project, Gianforte responded with a single word.

"Any thoughts on the citizen outcry and some of the concern about having it there in Laurel?" a reporter asked.

"No," Gianforte replied.

For Laurel resident Laura Kirschenmann, a member of Laurel C.A.R.E.D. — Citizens Advocating for Responsible Economic Development — the response added to months of frustration over the project.

"And I think it's disgraceful," Kirschenmann said.

The proposed facility would evaluate criminal defendants awaiting competency hearings. State officials finalized the purchase of the property this week, moving the project another step forward despite continued opposition from some Laurel residents.

Kirschenmann said the governor's response conflicts with previous assurances she believes the community received.

"He said this facility wouldn't go anywhere that didn't want it. And it's going somewhere that people do not want it," she said.

MTN News Elizabeth Gilg says residents have presented evidence showing they do not want the proposed forensic mental health facility near Laurel

Another Laurel C.A.R.E.D. member, Elizabeth Gilg, said the governor's response was disappointing.

"I think he kind of put his foot in his mouth," Gilg said.

Despite the state's progress on the project, Gilg said opponents have not given up.

"There's always a sliver of hope that someone will see the evidence we've put forward that we don't want this," she said.

Gianforte has previously defended the facility, saying the site selection followed an extensive review process and legislative direction.

"That's after a year of considerations, including an invitation from local officials. We're implementing the mandate we got from the Legislature to invest $26 million and expand behavioral health capacity in eastern Montana," Gianforte said.

Opponents have continued organizing against the project. Members of Laurel C.A.R.E.D. previously helped lead a successful petition effort to recall Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner and say they are now exploring legal action against the state.

"We're going to be fighting them till the bitter end," Kirschenmann said.

MTN News The state recently finalized the purchase of this 114-acre property near Laurel, where a proposed forensic mental health facility is planned

The forensic mental health facility is intended to expand eastern Montana's capacity to evaluate criminal defendants awaiting competency determinations, a service state officials say is currently in short supply.

Related: Gianforte says he has no thoughts on opposition to proposed state hospital in Laurel