Runners push their limits at “Last Man Standing” Endurance Race in Clancy

CLANCY — Runners from across the country gathered near Clancy this weekend for a grueling endurance challenge where the goal is simple: keep going longer than everyone else.

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Runners from across the country compete in Helena endurance race for $10,000 prize

The event, hosted by the first-year Buckaroo Run Club at the Dunchman Creek Event Center on Ponderosa Ranch, follows a “last man standing” format. Competitors must complete a 4.2-mile loop every hour, on the hour, until only one runner remains.

Race director Josh Morin said the concept is straightforward, but physically and mentally demanding.

“Every hour on the hour they run 4.2 miles and the last person standing walks away with $10,000,” Morin said.

Logan Cyr — MTN News The race drew participants from well beyond Montana, with runners traveling from across the country to compete in the high heat and challenging conditions.

The race drew participants from well beyond Montana, with runners traveling from across the country to compete in the high heat and challenging conditions.

“We got people coming in from all over the country,” Morin said.

Saturday afternoon temperatures climbed into the 90s, making hydration and recovery critical for runners trying to survive lap after lap.

If runners finish a loop early, they can use the remaining time before the next start to recover, cool down and refuel. Every athlete also has a designated “pit crew” stationed at base camp to provide food, water, encouragement and support.

“Everybody here has crew, so they’re able to come down here into the crew corral,” Morin said.

Morin said the event is about more than competition and prize money. He hopes the race gives runners a chance to challenge themselves mentally and physically.

“I love watching people shatter their limitations — their doubt, insecurities, whatever they’re coming here to accomplish,” Morin said.

Participant Brian Snobar said he came into the race focused more on personal growth than winning.

“I do not believe I can win it, but I am here to just test my limits and make sure that these guys know that they’re not out here alone,” Snobar said.

Snobar said his personal goal is to complete 13 laps before stepping off the course.

Morin said organizing the event was not easy. After being turned down by several venues, Dunchman Creek Event Center agreed to host the race — something Morin said he is extremely grateful for.

The Buckaroo Run Club plans to continue growing after its first year, with organizers already hoping to bring the endurance event back in June 2027 with even more runners.

