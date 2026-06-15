Woman charged in Park County man's death released after bond reduction

A woman charged in connection with the death of a Park County man earlier this year has been released from jail after a judge reduced her bond.

According to the Park County clerk of district court, 65-year-old Ann Brooks had her bond reduced from $150,000 to $75,000 before posting bail and being released.

Brooks was arrested in May and charged with negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Court documents allege Brooks and William Georgeson were involved in a verbal dispute before Brooks struck Georgeson with a vehicle in a driveway, causing fatal injuries.

Investigators allege Brooks left the scene after the incident. Georgeson died as a result of his injuries, according to charging documents.

Court records also show Brooks and Georgeson were previously married.

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Park County sheriff sheds light on investigation into Georgeson death

Woman charged with negligent homicide in February death of Pray man