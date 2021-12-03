No. 24 Montana Western women roll past Tech; Oredigger men top Bulldogs

BUTTE — The No. 24 Montana Western women's basketball team opened conference play with a convincing win.

Brynley Fitzgerald notched a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs built a double-digit lead by halftime and then held off Montana Tech 83-65 in the conference opener for both teams.

The Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 1-0 in the Frontier Conference) also got double-digit performances from Shainy Mack (13), Jenni Weber (13) and Joelnell Momberg (10). Fitzgerald was 4-for-7 from beyond the ard while Weber had three triples.

Western led 22-17 after one quarter and expanded its lead to 49-31 by halftime.

The Orediggers (6-5, 0-1) were led by a double-double outing from Tavia Rooney who led Tech with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Dani Urick had 13 points for the Orediggers and Mollie Peoples had 8.

The Orediggers hit the road to take on Rocky Mountain College on Saturday while Western hosts Carroll College.

MEN'S GAME

MONTANA TECH 87, MONTANA WESTERN 75

Sindou Diallo led Tech with 18 points as the Orediggers connected on 8-of-13 triples en route to a win in its conference opener.

It was Tech's eighth straight win over the Bulldogs.

Caleb Bellach added 15 points for the Orediggers who built a 48-40 halftime lead. Taylor England added 15 points for Tech and Derrius Collins had 12 as he hit all four of his 3-point attempts.

Western was led by a game-high 23 points from Jalen Hodges, 20 from Ky Kouba and a double-double from Colter Miller who scored 13 points and gathered 11 rebounds.

