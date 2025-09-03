Owl Bar reopens as man faces felony charges in deadly shooting at that bar

ANACONDA - After a gunman killed four people in the Owl Bar, this Anaconda watering hole was back open for business. They received great support from the community and other bars in the state, but the owner said personally, he has good and bad days.

The Owl Bar was open for business the day before Michael Brown was expected to be charged in connection with a mass shooting at the bar on Aug. 1st. Brown faces four felony counts of deliberate homicide, one felony count of attempted arson and theft and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing from police.

The owner of the bar, David Gwerder, didn’t want to speak on camera, but told KXLF he re-opened his bar on Aug. 23rd. He thanked those in the community and around the state who showed support during this difficult time.

He added he will be at Brown’s arraignment hearing to see justice is served.

WATCH: Anaconda shooting suspect next court appearance Wednesday; Owl Bar reopens

Anaconda shooting suspect next court appearance Wednesday; Owl Bar reopens

Brown is accused of entering the bar the morning of Aug. 1st and fatally shooting patrons David Leach, Daniel Baillie, Tony Palm and bartender Nancy Kelley. A week-long manhunt followed, before Brown was arrested by authorities in a trailer just west of Anaconda. Brown remains jailed in Butte.

Anaconda resident Allen Rangitsch lives near the Owl Bar.

“I’m glad to see them open, because I’m not a beer drinker, I don’t drink, but at the same time, I want to see them do good,” said Rangitsch.

WATCH: Previous— Anaconda shooting suspect arrested

Anaconda shooting suspect caught

Like many residents in this small town, Rangitsch said the mass shooting was a shock.

“I was kind of scared, you know, for my family, because we had no idea where he went. Not only that … what do you do? You keep your doors locked, you can watch at the window for days and days and days. This is a peaceful town. The last time I heard a gunshot was probably hunting season last year, you know,” said Rangitsch.

A memorial benefit for the bar and its victims will be held at the Owl Bar on Sept. 27th. The event will raise money for a plaque in honor of the four shooting victims.

RELATED —

https://www.kxlf.com/news/crime-and-courts/suspect-in-anaconda-shootings-has-been-captured

https://www.kxlf.com/news/local-news/anaconda-residents-feel-relief-and-sadness-after-suspected-shooter-finally-captured

https://www.kxlf.com/news/montana-news/family-of-anaconda-bar-shooting-suspect-shares-his-mental-health-struggles

