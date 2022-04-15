Both Anaconda High School basketball head coaching positions vacated

ANACONDA — Within a span of about 24 hours, both Anaconda High School basketball coaching positions had been vacated.

On Wednesday evening at an Anaconda Public Schools board meeting, Copperhead boys coach Rochi Estes — the nephew of Anaconda legend Wayne Estes — saw his tenure end after the Anaconda school board voted 6-1 to not renew his contract after serving as head coach for four seasons.

The move went against the direction of the Anaconda High School administrative team led by superintendent John Sullivan and athletic director Dakota Norris to rehire all varsity coaches.

A day before Estes was ousted, girls basketball coach Andy Saltenberger filed his resignation after four seasons.

Both moves were first reported by Blake Hempstead, owner of Copperhead Country and a former Anaconda school board member.

The board also voted to not renew the contract of two cheerleading coaches, according to 406mtsports.com.

Saltenberger, whose family has owned Saltenberger Plumbing for decades, is the father of Isabel Saltenberger, who now plays for Miles Community College, and Anaconda senior Eli Saltenberger who, despite missing his entire senior season with a torn ACL, recently signed to play basketball with Providence.

Estes, whose last name is a fixture in Anaconda athletics, followed in his uncle's footsteps to become a standout player at Anaconda. A rare five-sport athlete, he was a state champion in track and field. He also still holds the school record for most made 3-pointers.

It's still unclear when the school board plans to fill those vacated positions.