Following three-interception game, Montana Tech's Jadyn Downs earns national recognition

BUTTE — It took Montana Tech's Jadyn Downs exactly one game to match his entire interception total from the 2023 season.

During last Thursday's Copper Game — which pitted upset-minded No. 21 Montana Tech against No. 3 Georgetown College in the season opener for both teams — Downs snagged three picks, including a second-quarter pick-6, to help the Orediggers open their 2024 campaign with a 29-22 victory over a top-5 team.

Those three interceptions tied a program record, and Downs' stalwart effort under first-year defensive coordinator Montell Allen earned the Pocatello, Idaho, native some national recognition. The senior was tabbed as the NAIA's first defensive player of the week this season, as well as the Frontier Conference defensive player of the week.

His pick-6 with 1:47 remaining in the first half came one play after Tech was forced to punt from its own end zone. Out of a Cover 3 formation, Downs picked off Georgetown quarterback Gehrig Slunaker over the middle and housed the interception just inside the left pylon from 43 yards out to give the Orediggers a 14-7 lead at halftime and put the Tigers on upset alert.

Here's Jadyn Downs' pick 6 to put No. 21 Montana Tech up 14-7 over No. 3 Georgetown College at halftime. Downs has two interceptions and the Orediggers are up on a Top 5 team. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/a6UbQRFTzr — Luke Shelton (@lukeshelton_mtn) August 30, 2024

"I was running and got to the 10-yard line and was like, 'Ah man, I'm gonna have to dive for this one,'" said Downs, who also contributed five total tackles. "I was like, 'I'm gonna get there regardless,' and I got some great blocks from my guys. It was sweet.

"The whole week we were expecting (Georgetown) to take vertical shots that go over the middle through the seams. I just saw it and went for it."

He also gave credit to Tech's defensive line and linebackers that largely controlled the line of scrimmage and forced the Tigers to attempt risky passes.

"That's where it starts with the D-line and linebackers doing their job," said Downs. "It makes my job a lot easier. When they're getting pressure on the QB, when the linebackers are filling holes, it makes my job a lot easier. It makes my life more fun."

Fellow Tech senior defensive back Angel Sanchez also notched a pick as the Orediggers totaled four interceptions against Georgetown.

It was an unforgettable game for both Tech and Downs, but now the Orediggers are turning their attention to a three-game road stretch beginning with Carroll College on Saturday. Tech fended off the Saints 23-17 in the regular-season finale last year in what amounted to a de facto playoff game.

"We're a really good team but can never be satisfied with just one win," said Downs. "Gotta move on to the next game, we got a big rivalry game. We gotta do the same thing we did last week."