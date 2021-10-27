Montana State kicker Blake Glessner named to Jerry Rice Award Watch List

BOZEMAN — Montana State freshman kicker Blake Glessner has been a revelation for the Bobcats this fall.

Most recently against Idaho State he nailed a 55-yard field goal. On the year, Glessner has made 15 of his 18 field goal attempts and 29 out 30 extra points.

His 83% field goal percentage has got him noticed. On Wednesday, he was named to the Jerry Rice Award watch-list. Out of the 22 players named to the list, Glessner is the only kicker.

The 2021 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award goes to the national freshman of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

