Montana Tech youth basketball camp gives players a new perspective of the game

BUTTE — For a handful of Montana Tech men's basketball players, this week is giving them a unique vantage point of the court.

The Orediggers are hosting their High Potential Junior High Basketball Camp at the HPER Complex — which head coach Adam Hiatt began during his time at Westminster College in Salt Lake City — with players getting a chance to coach the 120 kids that have come to Butte this week from nine different states.

"I think in life, in anything, you learn more when you teach it," said senior forward Michael Ure who has played a key role in helping Tech secure three straight Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament championships. "When you teach the fundamentals over and over again you learn more about which areas of the game you can improve and which ways I can become a better player."

The Orediggers hosted a camp for elementary school students last week and will host a high school camp next week. Hiatt described the experience as invaluable for both him and his players and makes sure that every member of the roster participates in at least one of the camps each June.

"It's great for them to see from a coach's standpoint," said Hiatt. "To anticipate that feeling of helplessness where you're on the sideline and you can't go out there and actually play. And you've got to be an effective communicator and be able to motivate and help players understand the vision that you're trying to put out on the floor."