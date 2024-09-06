With losing skid snapped, Butte Central football looks to continue improving

BUTTE — Last week's 32-22 road victory over Ronan ended a nearly two-year drought for Butte Central's football team.

The Maroons hadn't posted a varsity win since rolling past Browning 51-12 on Sept. 2, 2022. And Central head coach Don Peoples Jr., now heading into his 35th year guiding the Maroons, recognized the significance of finally halting that skid and the long offseason that went into making it happen.

"I think we've taken a step forward," said Peoples. "We told our kids after the game that this game wasn't accomplished in two weeks of training camp. It was the 10 months from the end of last season, to the first day of practice into training camp and into that game. The team that played was built in 10 months."

A big contributor to that victory was the play and poise of first-year starting quarterback, Ryan Peoples who accounted for both a rushing and passing touchdown. He saw some reps in 2023 as he filled in for an injured Jack Keeley which helped prepare him for that first start against the Chiefs.

"It felt good," said Ryan Peoples, now a junior, of helping the Maroons start off this 2024 season on a positive note. "I've grown up a Maroon my whole life, always used to them winning. Last couple years we haven't won so it's always good to get a W."

He helped Central end one drought and now — as the Maroons get set to host Hamilton this Friday in their home opener — will look to take another step toward ending another: The Maroons haven't made an appearance in the Class A playoffs since 2019, a 49-28 loss to Libby in the first round.

"That's a big motivator," said Ryan of wanting to help his team reach the postseason again. "Growing up as a Maroon they were in the playoffs every year. So the past couple of years it's been rough. It's definitely our goal this year getting back there."

And it'll start with a week-by-week, game-by-game approach.

"We've gotta keep building every game this season," said Peoples. "I wish there was a weak team on our schedule and there's not. We've gotta fight, prepare hard every week. "Hamilton is absolutely going to come in extremely well-coached and ready to play."

The Maroons and Broncs — who fell to Whitefish 27-7 last week — kick off at Bob Green Field on Friday at 7 p.m.