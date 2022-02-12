State B-C wrestling: Huntley Project, Circle in front in team race

The Class B-C wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena on Feb. 11.

Huntley Project is cruising in the Class B team scores after the quarterfinal round. Circle leads the Class C race.

For individual weight class brackets, click here. For state wrestling photos from Friday, click here.

Class B-C Team Scores (through quarterfinals)

1. Huntley Project (Worden) 101.0

2. Jefferson (Boulder) 71.5

3. Cut Bank 55.0

4. Glasgow 54.0

5. Three Forks/Ennis 38.5

6. Columbus/Absarokee/Park City 36.5

7. Circle 36.0

8. Choteau 34.5

9. Lincoln County (Eureka) 33.0

10. Anaconda 32.0

11. Colstrip 31.5

12. Fairfield/Augusta 31.0

13. Superior/Alberton 29.5

14. Cascade 29.0

14. Thompson Falls 29.0

16. Fort Benton 26.0

17. Conrad 24.5

17. Simms 24.5

19. Malta/Whitewater 23.0

20. Whitehall/Harrison 22.0

21. Bigfork 21.0

21. Florence-Carlton 21.0

23. Baker 20.5

24. Poplar 19.5

25. Shepherd 16.0

26. Chinook 15.5

27. Broadwater (Townsend) 15.0

27. Red Lodge 15.0

29. Wolf Point 13.0

30. Plains/Hot Springs 11.0

30. St. Ignatius/Charlo 11.0

32. Powder River Co. (Broadus) 8.0

33. Manhattan 5.0

34. Forsyth 4.0

35. Arlee 1.0

36. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0.0

36. Custer/Hysham 0.0

36. Harlem 0.0

36. Roundup 0.0

36. Valier 0.0

36. White Sulphur Springs 0.0

