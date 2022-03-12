State B girls: Jefferson, Colstrip to meet for title

BOZEMAN — It'll be an all-Southern B girls championship.

Malea Egan poured in 20 points and Canzas HisBadHorse had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards as the Colstrip girls routed Harlem 62-34 in the State B girls semifinals on Friday.

The win sets up a championship for the Class B crown between the Fillies, the top Southern B seed, and Jefferson, the third seed out of the division.

Against Harlem, Colstrip led 24-22 at the half before outscoring the Wildcats 18-10 in the third quarter and then limiting Harlem to just 2 points in the fourth quarter.

Harlem, which will play Bigfork in the consolation semifinals on Saturday, was led by 18 points and seven rebounds from Taya Trottier.

JEFFERSON 43, MALTA 33

From a bottom seed to its first-ever championship.

Rachel Van Blaricom scored a game-high 19 points and Brynna Wolfe had 14 as the Jefferson girls surged past Malta in the State B semifinals on Friday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, sending the Panthers to the title game for the first time in program history.

Jefferson, which had to survive a double-digit overtime comeback in the Southern B divisional consolation final to lock up a No. 3 seed, rallied from an 11-8 first quarter deficit to take a 23-14 lead into halftime. The Panthers never let up from there, outscoring the M-Ettes by one point in the second half to hang on and sew up a historic win for the program.

Malta was led by a 13-point, nine-rebound performance from Allison Kunze and eight form Addy Anderson.

The M-Ettes will play in the consolation final on Saturday.