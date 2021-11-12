Watch

Actions

State C volleyball quarterfinals: Manhattan Christian and Plentywood to duke it out in semifinal

items.[0].videoTitle
State C Volleyball Quarterfinals: Plentywood cruises past White Sulphur Springs
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 10:32:42-05

BOZEMAN — Four teams punched their ticket at Worthing Arena to the State C quarterfinal round. Two teams would punch their ticket on Thursday night to the semifinal.

1E Plentywood 3, White Sulphur Springs 0

Plentywood would get their second sweep of the day by defeating the Hornets in three sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-19).

Wildcats' Liv Wangerin had a game-high 14 kills and Ashtynn Curtiss amassed 22 assists. Hornets Cabry Taylor had a game-high 15 kills.

Plentywood will face the winner of Manhattan Christian and Froid-Medicine Lake at 6 p.m. on Friday.

1W Manhattan Christian 3, Froid-Medicine Lake 0

After an upset win over Bridger in the first round, the Redhawks had the tough task of taking down Manhattan Christian who hasn't lost a game since early in the regular season.

The Eagles would cruise to victory in just 43 minutes with a sweep (25-16, 25-7, 25-13).

Manhattan Christian's Kiersten Van Kirk had a team-high 13 kills.

The Eagles will face Plentywood for a rematch of third place in 2020, where Manhattan Christian would end up winning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader