Another Canadian storm moves in Thursday

BOZEMAN – Another Canadian area of Low-pressure will drop through Montana Wednesday into Thursday and should bring scattered rain showers for the valleys and another shot of mountain snow.

The probability of measurable moisture will be east of the divide.

Mountain ranges across South central Montana will have a higher probability of accumulating snow through Thursday evening.

Temperatures will remain cool with this type of northerly flow aloft through Thursday.

Good news is the pattern will change back to a blocking High pressure ridge this weekend and although the long weekend will start chilly it will end with 70s and a few lower 80s by Monday.

